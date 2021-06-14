Law firm's report says Inspector General's lead investigator was "likely biased" in parole board probe, but Republicans cry foul

In the recording, Westfall called it the type of meeting "that leads me getting a new job. Against my will."

The Nixon Peabody report cited several early email communications from Moschetti that "indicate a high probability of bias against Mr. Martin being granted parole."

In one email the report said was sent to an OSIG investigations manager, Moschetti explained why she believed the Vincent Martin parole decision should be investigated:

"This also may be my opinion, but [former Chair Adrianne Bennett] lashing out at [Richmond Police] and other law enforcement organizations in her media statement doesn't sit well with me. To me, they are providing evidence that this person should not be released and it should be reviewed. To me, her lashing out sounded personal that the [law enforcement] community disagreed with her and the Board. VPB is not FOIAble, so the only way to know if policies and procedures and laws were followed would be to investigate/audit. Or do we just have to assume they all were. UGGGHHHH."

"And if he was denied last year due to his history of violence, what in their review this year made it different?" Moschetti added.