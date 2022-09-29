Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to buy 6.2 acres with help from Henrico County

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County will acquire 6.2 acres of land along its western border from Lakeside Baptist Church, marking the largest expansion of the garden’s property since it opened in 1987.

The $1.9 million purchase will be supported by Henrico County, which will contribute $750,000 over a span of three years. Ownership will transfer to the nonprofit in July 2025.

The land includes a 1963 sanctuary and classroom buildings that total 23,700 square feet.

“We are thrilled and deeply humbled by the opportunity to continue the church's legacy of benefiting the community,” said Lewis Ginter President and CEO Brian Trader on Thursday.

The garden, which is consistently ranked among the top botanical gardens in the U.S., brought nearly 400,000 visitors last year.

The only entrance into the gardens is off of Lakeside Avenue and Hilliard Road. When the garden is busy, particularly during the holiday season when the garden hosts its annual light festival, traffic backs up considerably. The land expansion will give the opportunity to utilize that land for a secondary entry point to the garden, and spread out traffic.

At 1800 Lakeside Avenue, the grounds are surrounded by the Belmont Golf Course, Lakeside Avenue and Hilliard Road.

“Its footprint is locked; it can't get any bigger without this land,” said Henrico Supervisor Dan Schmitt, who also serves on the garden’s board of directors. “It’s a good long term play. The county's interest is to continue to allow this amenity to develop and grow for the next couple of decades.”