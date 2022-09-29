 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to buy 6.2 acres with help from Henrico County

  • 0
20220705_MET_FOURTH

People make way through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Monday, July 4, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Xz yyxd xyxryx ryxy xr yxr

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County will acquire 6.2 acres of land along its western border from Lakeside Baptist Church, marking the largest expansion of the garden’s property since it opened in 1987.

The $1.9 million purchase will be supported by Henrico County, which will contribute $750,000 over a span of three years. Ownership will transfer to the nonprofit in July 2025.

20220705_MET_FOURTH

People make way through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Monday, July 4, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.

The land includes a 1963 sanctuary and classroom buildings that total 23,700 square feet.

“We are thrilled and deeply humbled by the opportunity to continue the church's legacy of benefiting the community,” said Lewis Ginter President and CEO Brian Trader on Thursday.

People are also reading…

Burning Man exhibit headed to Richmond botanical garden

The garden, which is consistently ranked among the top botanical gardens in the U.S., brought nearly 400,000 visitors last year.

The only entrance into the gardens is off of Lakeside Avenue and Hilliard Road. When the garden is busy, particularly during the holiday season when the garden hosts its annual light festival, traffic backs up considerably. The land expansion will give the opportunity to utilize that land for a secondary entry point to the garden, and spread out traffic.

Download PDF Lewis Ginter
PROVIDED BY HENRICO COUNTY

At 1800 Lakeside Avenue, the grounds are surrounded by the Belmont Golf Course, Lakeside Avenue and Hilliard Road.

“Its footprint is locked; it can't get any bigger without this land,” said Henrico Supervisor Dan Schmitt, who also serves on the garden’s board of directors. “It’s a good long term play. The county's interest is to continue to allow this amenity to develop and grow for the next couple of decades.”

20220602_MET_PRIDE_JW09

The Conservatory at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Lakeside Avenue is lit up in a rainbow of colors to commemorate Pride Month, which starts June 1, 2022.

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA releases new photos of the moment DART made contact with Dimorphos asteroid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News