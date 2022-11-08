Live updates on Election Day 2022 in the Richmond region 🗳️ ☑️

This is continuing coverage of Election Day 2022 from The Times-Dispatch. Reporters and visual journalists are at polling locations across the region.

Have a story we should pursue? Email us here.

Bond issue on ballot in Henrico County

Updated 10:52 a.m.

At Glen Allen Elementary in Henrico County on Tuesday morning, poll workers said they were a lot busier than expected, with 470 voters in the first hour. The school is Henrico's largest polling center with 4,700 voters.

Enoch Pou Jr. has lived in Henrico since 1991. Pou Jr., 60, says he hasn't missed an election since he turned 18 and that he votes because it is a critical use of a person's voice. Approving funds for the schools was one of his main considerations, as the father of a Henrico schools' graduate who now has a doctorate.

About two-thirds of the proposed bonds are for Henrico County Public Schools projects. If the schools category is approved by voters, the county would issue $340.5 million for those projects. The most expensive project is the rebuild of Quioccasin Middle School, which is estimated to cost $89 million.

"We are very pleased with the education that Henrico County provides to all students in all areas," Pou Jr. said. "We fully support the initiatives; I think they were all valid and I have a great deal of faith in the management of this county."

He added that he approved of the other funding projects in fire, public works and Parks and Recreation because he believes the county is a good place to live, and funding those projects is crucial maintenance.

Chesterfield voters also will decide whether to approve measures in a $540 million bond referendum.The bonds would provide $375 million to the Chesterfield County Public School district and $165 million to the county government to fund projects for parks and recreation, the library system, fire stations and police precincts.

— Sean Jones

Spanberger, Vega make final vote push

Updated 9:47 a.m.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D, and GOP challenger Yesli Vega are making a last-minute push for voters on Election Day.

Vega met with voters at a Woodbridge middle school.

"Polls are open #VA07, get out and vote!" she tweeted.

Spanberger in a statement said the Virginians "have the opportunity to cast ballots that will help decide the future direction of our communities, our Commonwealth, and our country."

Spanberger is seeking a third term.

Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would become Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress if elected.

The 7th District used to include some of suburban Richmond but was shifted north.

Virginia’s other eight congressional races are generally seen as safe for the incumbents. With its unusual off-year election schedule, Virginia has no statewide races or ballot initiatives this year.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

Steady stream of voters in Henrico County

Updated at 9:22 a.m.

Polls opened Tuesday at Echo Lake Elementary School in Glen Allen with a line of about 10 people waiting to get inside. Poll workers said that the turnout was strong for an off-year election, where 274 voters came through within the first hour.

Mike Young, 30, has lived in the county since 2015 and said his main reason for coming to the polls stemmed from national issues.

"Personally, I’m a lifelong Republican voter who voted for Joe Biden to get things back to normalcy and I have not liked what I have seen since he was elected. I kind of feel like I was sold a false set of goods," Young said.

He said that the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade caused him to question his place as a Republican but that he further disapproved of the way student loan forgiveness was handled by the current administration.

"While I'm not opposed to forgiveness by any means, I thought the unconstitutional way that one man decided to write off billions of dollars worth of debt is not an administration that I want to support," Young said.

Lindsay Martin, 58, moved to Henrico from King William within the past two years. He said he came to the polls because of the state of the economy. Fuel and materials prices have impacted his work as a contractor. Martin said he felt different national leadership was a better outcome.

"I think the government should participate in social issues, but I've got a family, I've got expenses and I have to survive too," Martin said. "I think if the general public is doing well then the country as a whole does a lot better down the road."

Matt McKeag is a former Henrico school teacher of 10 years. He said that his vote both about modeling positive civic behavior for his family with three kids and showing support for the school system, which had a hefty piece being voted in the bond referendum.

"As a teacher, capital improvements for the schools is near and dear to my heart," McKeag said. "It's important to me that when there is a decision to be made at the local level and we have a voice, to say hey, we support our school system and we want to try to make it the best there is."

Just a few minutes drive from Lakewood at Glen Allen Elementary, poll workers said they were a lot busier than expected with 470 voters in the first hour. Glen Allen Elementary is Henrico's largest polling center with 4,700 voters.

Enoch Pou Jr. has lived in Henrico since 1991. Pou Jr., 60, says he hasn't missed an election since he turned 18 and that he votes because it is a critical use of a person's voice. Approving funds for the schools was one of his main considerations, as the father of a Henrico schools' graduate who now has a doctorate.

"We are very pleased with the education that Henrico County provides to all students in all areas," Pou Jr. said. "We fully support the initiatives, I think they were all valid and I have a great deal of faith in the management of this county."

He added that he approved of the other funding projects in fire, public works and Parks and Recreation because he believes the county is a good place to live, and funding those projects is crucial maintenance.

— Sean Jones

YOUR GUIDE TO ELECTION DAY 2022

Polls are now open for today's midterm elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots until 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The state Supreme Court redrew Virginia's congressional districts in December, which changed the Richmond area's boundaries, primarily by shifting the 7th District to Northern Virginia.

In the 1st Congressional District, which now includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield, as well as eastern Hanover County, Rep. Rob Wittman, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Herb Jones and independent conservative David Foster.

The 4th Congressional District includes eastern Henrico, eastern Chesterfield and the city of Richmond and stretches south to Brunswick and Greensville counties. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, faces Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

The 5th Congressional District now includes 13,400 voters in western Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties in the Richmond area. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, faces Democrat Josh Throneburg.

Henrico County is asking residents for approval to issue $511.4 million in bonds. In four yes-or-no questions, Henrico will ask voters to approve projects for schools; recreation and parks; fire station and public safety; and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

Chesterfield County lumps its projects into one ballot question. County voters will decide whether to approve measures in a $540 million bond referendum.

The bonds would provide $375 million to the Chesterfield public school district and $165 million to the county government to fund projects for parks and recreation, the library system, fire stations and police precincts.

Chesterfield also will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley, who resigned to join the Virginia attorney general’s office. Voters will choose between Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNich.

The national picture

Every U.S. House seat is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate. On the line is control of both houses of Congress, currently under Democratic leadership.

Voters are also electing governors in most of the states this year. They'll be in office in 2024 when the next presidential election happens and could affect election laws or vote certifications.

Continuing coverage at richmond.com

We'll be updating richmond.com throughout the day with information about turnout and other details.

Watch our Election Day livestream from The Times-Dispatch newsroom starting at 7 p.m. We'll be talking about key races and what comes next.