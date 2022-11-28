Magnolia Green Fire Station to be dedicated Thursday

After a nearly two-year delay, a ceremony for a Chesterfield fire station is being planned for Thursday.

Magnolia Green Fire Station No. 25 at 6730 Woolridge Road opened on Dec. 14, 2020, but the dedication was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15,000-square-foot station was added to accommodate population increases the Cosby, Moseley and Skinquarter areas. The station fielded more than 1,000 calls in its first year of operation, covering a population of 22,000, including 7,400 residences.

“As the population west of the Swift Creek Reservoir continues to grow, so does the need for these critical operations,” Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll said in a statement.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS will host the dedication 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the station.

“I’m thrilled we can finally come together to celebrate this modern facility that will undoubtedly deliver an exceptional level of service to county residents and provide a better work and living space for our first responders," Carroll said.