March for Life: Hundreds of anti-abortion Virginians rally at the Capitol

Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes part in the fourth annual Virginia March for Life in Richmond on Wednesday. Members of the Students for Life club from Liberty University held the banner leading the march.

 EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Hundreds of Virginians who oppose abortion gathered near the state Capitol Wednesday morning for the annual March for Life rally. People of all ages were in attendance, from young children to elected officials, bishops and priests.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said the theme of all the marches this year - in Washington and in a number of states - is “equality begins in the womb,” which she called “critical” as the issue of abortion is set to take center stage in the U.S. Supreme Court this summer.  Following the rally Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined the march in the vicinity of Capitol Square.

The Supreme Court — made up of six conservative justices and three liberal justices — is widely expected this summer to uphold a Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks.

If the Mississippi law is upheld and the viability standard is thrown out, states could face further restrictions that for Virginia, would likely heighten abortion as an issue in the 2023 House and Senate elections. If the court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the decision would send the issue of abortion back to state legislatures.

While Virginia Republicans hold a 52-48 edge majority in the House of Delegates, the Democrats' slight 21-19 edge in the Senate blocked GOP anti-abortion measures during the regular legislative session that ended March 12.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in a March statement: “this session, the Senate sent a clear message: we will not turn back the clock on access to abortion and reproductive rights in Virginia.”

