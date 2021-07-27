Mayor Levar Stoney seeks input on how Richmond should use $77 million in federal COVID aid

With $77 million incoming, Richmond is seeking public input on how it should use its first half of new federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says his administration is planning to prioritize using the money to offset the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy and to boost compensation for essential workers and spending on public infrastructure, but asked for the public's help in dictating what should come first.

"There are inequities that I think have been illuminated by this pandemic, whether economically or socially," he said at a news conference Tuesday. "These dollars will give us the ability to recover the right way, centered on equity."

A public survey, which the city launched Tuesday, will remain open until Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m. The mayor said the administration will then form a special budget that must be approved by the City Council.

Stoney said he expects the entire process to last a few months, possibly through the end of the 2021.