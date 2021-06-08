Mayor Stoney supports casino after receiving donations from group that includes investor in project

Berman, who has a Facebook page called "Virginians For Integrity in Horse Racing and Casino Gambling," said he also forwarded his letter to the city's attorney and the executive director of the Virginia Department of Elections, but has not heard back from local or state officials about it.

Charlotte Gomer, a spokesperson for the attorney general, declined to say whether his office has looked into the allegations. "We generally don't comment on pending investigations, even to confirm whether or not one may be ongoing," she said.

Bagby said he doesn’t know much about the Black Opportunity Council, but sees a double standard in scrutiny of organizations that support Black political candidates and participation by Blacks in emerging industries such as casino gaming.

“If it’s a group of Black individuals who are pooling their money to support candidates and issues that align with their views, I think it’s long overdue,” he said.

Bagby said that the gaming and legal marijuana industries offer “opportunities for Blacks to finally have a significant engagement in industries, unlike ever before.”

He also questioned the motivations behind scrutiny of organizations, such as the Black Opportunity Council, and Black people who make contributions to political campaigns.