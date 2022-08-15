 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meetings on $540 million Chesterfield County bond referendum planned

Chesterfield County residents will have several opportunities to learn about a $540 million bond referendum on the November ballot.

Six in-person meetings and two virtual events are planned at 6 p.m. at: 

  • Sept. 6 - Chesterfield Career and Technical Center Auditorium, 13900 Hull Street Road
  • Sept. 8 - Thomas Dale High School, 3626 W. Hundred Road 
  • Sept. 12 - Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road
  • Sept. 14 - Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike
  • Sept. 15 - Facebook Live
  • Sept. 19 - Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • Sept. 20 - Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
  • Oct. 17 - Facebook Live

The general obligation bonds will finance 26 capital improvement projects over the next eight to 10 years. The Community Facilities Bond Plan will focus on schools, public safety, libraries and parks.

Around $375 million will be for public schools facilities, including replacing several elementary schools and one middle school, expanding Thomas Dale High School and constructing the western Route 360 school. 

A total of $165 million would be for county government projects like repairing fire and police stations, $45.7 million for libraries, and $38.2 million for parks and recreation.

Additional details are at chesterfield.gov/bond.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

