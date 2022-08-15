Meetings on $540 million Chesterfield County bond referendum planned

Chesterfield County residents will have several opportunities to learn about a
$540 million bond referendum on the November ballot.
Six in-person meetings and two virtual events are planned at 6 p.m. at:
Sept. 6 - Chesterfield Career and Technical Center Auditorium, 13900 Hull Street Road Sept. 8 - Thomas Dale High School, 3626 W. Hundred Road Sept. 12 - Manchester High School, 12601 Bailey Bridge Road Sept. 14 - Midlothian Middle School, 13501 Midlothian Turnpike Sept. 15 - Facebook Live Sept. 19 - Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. Sept. 20 - Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road Oct. 17 - Facebook Live
The general obligation bonds will finance 26 capital improvement projects over the next eight to 10 years. The Community Facilities Bond Plan will focus on schools, public safety, libraries and parks.
Around $375 million will be for public schools facilities, including replacing several elementary schools and one middle school, expanding Thomas Dale High School and constructing the western Route 360 school.
A total of $165 million would be for county government projects like repairing fire and police stations, $45.7 million for libraries, and $38.2 million for parks and recreation.
Additional details are at
chesterfield.gov/bond.
PHOTOS: The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix
Jordan and Ashley Smith of Richmond fed watermelon to their 11-month-old daughter, Caroline, at the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival in Richmond on Sunday. Organized by the Carytown Merchants Association, the free event was presented by Publix, which provided the watermelon.
Watermelon, donated by Publix, is sold for $1 per bowl to benefit the Shriners Hospital at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bill Wichelman (right), of Mechanicsville, chucks watermelon rinds into the dumpster as Sam Wells (left), also of Mechanicsville, and Addy Johnson, of Chesterfield, slice more up to sell for $1 per bowl at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. Proceeds went to the Shriners Hospital. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Merchants and visitors, including Kerstein Perez of New York and her nephew Berry, enjoyed the pleasant weather on Sunday.
Farah Sadeqi, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, posed for a photograph during the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday.
Alex Haddad, of Charlie’s Way, slings watermelon slushies at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Jene Shelton, her sister Toni Shelton, and their mother Michelle Cox, of Richmond, enjoy some watermelon at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Serita Seright, owner of Sareet Lou, shows off the inside of one of the watermelon bags she made to customers Holly Hudson and Shaun Hall, of Dinwiddie, at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Serita Seright, owner of Sareet Lou, sells watermelon bags and jewelry at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Agnes Corder deep fries watermelon in cake batter at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. Corder and her husband live in Manila, Philippines, where they own a soul food restaurant. The watermelon balls are Agnes' take on her husband's grandmother's recipe, from Mississippi, of deep-fried watermelon slices. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Artist Katrice Monee, of Cleveland, Ohio, performs Tupac spoken word at the 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival presented by Publix in Richmond, Va. on August 14, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
