Midlothian Fire Station No. 5 dedication planned Monday

A dedication ceremony of Midlothian Fire Station No. 5 is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s a special day for the county and residents and businesses who will be served by Station 5,” Midlothian District Supervisor Mark S. Miller said in a statement.

The 15,000-square-foot station at Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway opened on Sept. 12.

Midlothian has the most commercial activity in Chesterfield County, making the need for a nearby fire station vital, the statement said.

The station covers a population of nearly 30,000 and more than 9,000 buildings.

Parking for the ceremony is available at Winfree Church, 13617 Midlothian Turnpike, with free shuttle service provided.

A dedication for the new Magnolia Green Fire Station at 6730 Woolridge Road was held on Thursday.