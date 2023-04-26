Despite passing an ordinance last month declaring the city is in an affordable housing crisis, the Richmond City Council shut down a permit request that would lead to the construction of affordable homes.

The request came from Richmond-based nonprofit organization project:HOMES, which submitted a special-use permit request to build a warehouse facility on a vacant lot at 112 Carnation St., a block and a half south of Midlothian Turnpike, to assemble modular homes.

Project:HOMES serves low-income individuals and families through various programs, making critical home-safety repairs, accessibility modifications and implementing energy conservation measures.

The organization has a longstanding history in the city with more than 42,000 projects completed on more than 36,000 homes. This latest endeavor would allow for the construction of U.S. Housing and Urban Development-certified standard small modular homes to replace aging mobile homes in the Richmond area.

“We believe that the building and this SUP application is an important part of finding innovative ways to produce housing, utilizing contractors, volunteers and community members,” said Marion Cake, vice president of affordable housing development with the organization.

However, following a 6-1 vote, the City Council voted to deny the request at its Monday night meeting, despite the Planning Commission’s unanimous vote to recommend approval.

City planning staff said the plan could help expand the city’s housing options and called the project a “unique instance of a non-profit specifically constructing modular dwelling sections for the use of affordable housing.”

The biggest opposition to the proposed project came from Council President Mike Jones, who represents the Ninth District, which is where the proposed warehouse would sit.

According to Jones, he is in favor of creating affordable housing, but he is not in favor of building a warehouse on a lot that is currently zoned residential — in a district that is limited in its residential space.

Additionally, Jones said it is an environmental injustice to build a warehouse in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“I live within walking distance of this space. I drive by daily not to go to work but on my way to work, on my way to the store, on my way to eat, on my way to meetings,” Jones said. “That is something, as a resident of the Ninth District, let alone just the council representative, that is something I would not want to see.”

The proposed site is directly beside the already existing project:HOMES headquarters, and a wooden privacy fence surrounds the lot. Additionally, the lot is located immediately south of several industrial and warehouse operations.

The organization also planned to plant a row of evergreen trees, if approved, to shield the facility from neighbors. The facility had also agreed to operate only between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and to not allow overnight storage of materials or equipment outside the building.

The site is zoned R-3, which is typically reserved for single- or multifamily residences that have access to either city water and sewer or water and/or septic. Typically, special-use permits are granted for funeral homes, cemeteries, churches and nursing homes.

Following Jones’ comments and a plea to his colleagues to support his decision to deny the request, he saw nearly widespread support from the council.

Third District representative Ann-Frances Lambert was the only council member in attendance that voted in favor of the permit request, calling into question the council’s decision.

“I’m a bit confused. We stood together a couple of weeks ago with the mayor addressing affordable housing as a crisis in our city,” Lambert said. “Project:HOMES has been there for 22 years. They’re helping us with our crisis. What is the problem with building homes to help us with our crisis?”

In late March, Mayor Levar Stoney, along with the City Council, held an impromptu news conference to declare the city is in an affordable housing crisis and, as a result, they promised to utilize funds and enact legislation to increase housing stock and alleviate the problem.

First District representative Andreas Addison said he would feel more comfortable continuing the request to a later meeting to have more information, but ultimately he voted in favor of denying the request.

Sixth District representative Ellen Robertson, who has been a vocal proponent for more affordable housing, was not present to cast a vote.

There were no letters of opposition submitted to the city on behalf of residents at the time of the Monday night meeting.

However, one resident came forward to speak against the project, saying no one is coming forward to request constructing a warehouse in residential areas like Windsor Farms, a predominantly white, affluent neighborhood in the West End.

Eighth District representative Reva Trammell shared her support, suggesting council members know what is best for their respective districts.

“I say over and over and over, please if something’s coming in my district, please come to me first, come to my meetings,” Trammell said. “I was going to ask you to continue it, but you just laid it all out.”

Recently, the city faced backlash from community-based nonprofit Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities, or RISC, because of its previous unfulfilled promise to allocate $300,000 for mobile home repair, specifically, in the South Side.

As a result of the vote to deny the permit, the organization will not be able to move forward with its plan to construct replacement aging mobile home units with modular homes.

“The item has been ready to move forward really since last fall. It wasn’t introduced until this March,” said Mark Baker of Baker Development Resources who handled the zoning request for the organization. “Project:HOMES is well-intentioned with the request for a city partner.”

PHOTOS: Patches, the 40-pound cat from Richmond