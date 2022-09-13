More details forthcoming on $2.4 billion Diamond District project

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later today.

After announcing that it has selected RVA Diamond Partners to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and redevelop nearly 70 acres of public space, new details about the project are beginning to emerge.

According to a term sheet and City Council resolution introduced Monday evening, the first phase of the $2.4 billion project is expected to generate $156.2 million in tax revenue over a 30-year period.

Under the terms of the development agreement, the city will sell The Diamond for $16 million to the developer. The first phase of the project will begin with development on 22 acres where the stadium is located with a minimum capital investment of $627.6 million.

While the city's goal for the project is to create a new neighborhood atop the surface parking lots around the stadium, officials say building a new one by 2025 for the Double-A Flying Squirrels baseball team is the first priority as the team must meet new Major League Baseball facility standards.