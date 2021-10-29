More than $2 million has been poured into Richmond's casino debate. On Tuesday, the voters decide

Minor in an interview said he did not participate in the branch's vote on whether to endorse the casino project. "It was the right thing to do," he said when asked about whether he worried the appearance of a conflict of interest because of his roles as the branch's president and a paid organizer for the casino campaign.

Jonathan Davis, president of the Crusade for Voters, said the group's research committee that interviewed candidates and campaigns for this year's election had initially recommended that the group not take a position on the casino project. Group members, however, felt strongly enough to request a vote to endorse the project this fall, he said.

"There are many economic development opportunities for the city, for the Black community in particular," Davis said. "If you look at the development that's going to take place ... we're pretty sure it's going to spur [more] development in South Side."

Liggins dismissed the notion that his political donations or the campaign hiring Minor and giving money to the Crusade was intended to buy their support. Instead, he said some of that spending shows how Urban One is committed to giving back to the Black community.