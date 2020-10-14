'More than just one narrative': Hanover government building renamed after woman enslaved at site

The new name was Supervisor Canova Peterson’s idea, county spokesman Tom Harris said. Casanova said that when it came time to pick a name, he and the rest of the Board of Supervisors knew the other buildings were named after people who had influence in Hanover. He was struck by Fields’ story.

“Her impact extended far beyond the slave labor that she did here in Hanover Courthouse and extended to the entire commonwealth,” Canova said.

For Rogers, it was about adding more perspectives.

“What happened here is important,” she said. “We’re more than just one narrative.”

During her speech Wednesday, Rogers told her ancestor’s story with gusto. Martha Ann Fields left Hanover with most of her 11 children, ferrying them one by one across the Pamunkey River. They fled to Hampton Roads.

Fields made sure her kids had a future, she said. They became community leaders, church founders and members of the House of Delegates.

“It means a lot and it’s extremely important in the times that we’re in to be able to go back and see the impact that one person can have when she has the will and what comes from that will,” said Barry Hudson, a descendant of Fields and a cousin of Rogers.