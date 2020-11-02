 Skip to main content
Nearly 58% of Chesterfield's registered voters have voted early in person, asked for a ballot by mail or returned it
Early Voting During COVID-19

Through a glass shield, Officer of the Election Stephanie Williams helped first-time voter Cameron Spriggs this past weekend at the LaPrade Library in Chesterfield County.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

In Chesterfield County, nearly 58 percent of the county’s registered voters have either voted early in person, asked for a ballot by mail or returned it, Chesterfield Registrar Constance Hargrove said during a news briefing Monday about Chesterfield’s election day preparations.

More than 100,000 residents, or 39 percent of Chesterfield’s registered voters, already have cast their ballots and entered them into scanners to be tallied at the end of election night on Tuesday. “That’s a huge deal,” Hargrove said.

“We have about 7,000 ballots that could come in for us to count on election night,” she added. “Some of those individuals may turn them in at a polling place, or they may drop them off in a drop box, or they just may decide not to turn them in at all. So that’s 7,000 ballots that we may have to contend with between [Tuesday] and Friday when we stop counting ballots.”

Hargrove estimated that 80 percent of Chesterfield’s registered voters will cast ballots this election cycle, which would exceed the previous record of 78 percent, she said.

