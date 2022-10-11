New 911 system meant to improve Richmond response times

Richmond has adopted a new way of handling 911 dispatches that officials hope will improve response times.

The Department of Emergency Communications has adopted a system that presents call-takers with a series of questions based on the nature of a 911 call or text.

Jason Barbour, a spokesperson for vendor Priority Dispatch Corp., said the system streamlines questions and is meant to get crucial information quickly. The Salt Lake City-based company developed the software that provides the prompts to call-takers.

"The benefits of using this system is it takes out the guess work for our call-takers," Barbour told The Times-Dispatch.

Call-takers received extensive training on the new program for the fire, police and medical dispatchers starting in January. They’ll also be certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, which requires recertification every two years.

Call-takers were also trained to make sure responders get updated information while en route and that callers receive consistent, clear instructions on what to do before first responders arrive.

Text-to-911 is handled the same way with the Priority Dispatch system.

"Questions always vary call to call, but having a structuralized system will definitely reduce call times." said Barbour.

The average time from taking a call to dispatching first responders is 90 seconds.

Department of Emergency Communications Director Stephen Willoughby said the new system should greatly improve their response times.

"It is very important that callers understand that this standard for questioning does not slow down the response in any way,” said Willoughby. "Just as before in emergencies, we will dispatch police officers and firefighters as soon as we know the location of the emergency and the type of help needed."

Training will also help the city’s ability to recruit and train quality dispatchers, Barbour said.

"It takes a while to train everyone up, but call centers can cut their usually training time in half for new hires once they've implemented our system," said Barbour

Thirty-nine emergency communication officers answer and dispatch 911 calls, said Karen Gill, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Emergency Communications. Gill said the department is looking to fill 34 positions.

The department answers more than 450,000 calls for service each year.