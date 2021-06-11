New downtown plan mulls demolition of Richmond Coliseum, new government center and festival square in its place

In a presentation to the City Council on Monday, city planner Maritza Pechin said part of the area where the coliseum is located could be turned into a festival square or central gathering place that would compliment new hotels and the convention center and give neighborhood residents a place to gather. She said the space underneath the coliseum could also be turned into an underground parking garage to replace the parking lots that would be redeveloped.

"Generally we're talking about creating a dynamic place that attracts residents, employees an students," Pechin said. "One of the main ways we do that is through a grand park and open spaces ... that reestablishes this as a place you want to be; a neighborhood that has mixed-income and affordable housing, more hotel rooms for the convention center and an innovation district that provides employment and education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers."

The plan says the redevelopment projects could add more than 2,000 new residential units across several buildings. A goal of the proposed plan is making at least 20%, or 400, of those units affordable to families making less than 60% of the area median income.