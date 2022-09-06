New Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO shares 'lofty goals' ahead of start

Often referring to his history growing up in public housing and his Christian faith, incoming Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO Steven Nesmith said Tuesday that his biggest challenge in the role will be earning the confidence of the community and city leaders.

“I know and recognize that there has been a lot of change in leadership over the years. But I can tell you that my goal is to be here long term,” he said at a meet-and-greet event outside Baker Senior Apartments in the Gilpin Court neighborhood.

“My goal is to ensure that as long as I have the confidence of those to have me in this position, I will be prayerful, but ever reminded of who we’re serving and what our purpose and our mission is — that is, to serve the residents,” he added.

The housing authority’s board of commissioners last week voted unanimously to hire Nesmith two years after the departure of his predecessor, Damon E. Duncan, who had been the authority’s fifth CEO in the past decade when he was hired in 2019.

Nesmith’s first day with RRHA is slated for Oct. 1.

As the authority continues to move slowly ahead with its plans to redevelop all of its major public housing sites, Nesmith said a top priority will be obtaining private sector investment, and utilizing revenue bonds and tax-backed financing measures to cover the cost of demolishing and rebuilding its communities.

“I will immediately work with the board of commissioners and put together a long-term strategic plan,” he said. “We need it because if you go to the private sector investors ... they want to know that they’re going to get an even, or better, return on their investment.”

Ensuring enough space for residents

Nesmith’s pending arrival comes as the housing authority is demolishing 504 apartment units at Creighton Court as part of the redevelopment project in the city’s East End. Similar plans are being shaped for the 780 units at Gilpin Court across from the Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Nesmith was previously the CEO of Capital Mortgage and Financial Services in Northern Virginia. His past professional experience includes working as a partner and legal counsel at other financial firms and international law offices.

According to the RRHA, he has also served as a legal counsel for several housing authorities across the country, and is familiar with regulatory and compliance issues, tax credit programs, and how to obtain local and state government funding.

While RRHA officials over the past decade years have talked about converting its dilapidated and outdated public housing communities into “mixed-income” neighborhoods with income-based rentals and market rate housing, Nesmith did not use the phrase or discuss specific details about the redevelopment plans.

He also demurred on whether he is committed to ensuring a one-to-one replacement of all income-based rental units so that no residents are displaced.

While he said the goal is to make sure there’s enough space for them, he said some residents may instead receive a housing voucher to move to an income-based rental property elsewhere.

“We will ensure that when we redevelop a site that folks will have the ability to get into that site,” he said. “We won’t be able to put everyone there, but yes, when we redevelop it, it’s for the purpose of having those residents go to that site.”

Laura Bynum, a resident of Baker Senior Apartments who has lived in Richmond for 22 years, said in an interview she thinks it is important that the housing authority focuses more on simply redeveloping its properties.

“A lot of people have made promises, but a lot of low-income people are still suffering, some even more,” she said. “You can become a new CEO of housing, but there’s other people who have to accept that vision who might also have their own vision. So, there are guidelines that [a new CEO] has to fall under.”

Nesmith said he wishes to work more closely with Mayor Levar Stoney and members of the City Council, though neither the mayor nor any council members were present at Tuesday’s event.

He also said he wants to develop more partnerships with community organizations and charities to support public housing residents through economic development and job training opportunities.

Seeking stakeholder support

Marty Harrison, director of public safety for RRHA, said in an interview after the event that he has found Nesmith charismatic and goal-driven.

“I think he’s going to do a good job. I think he’s got some great ideas,” he said. “If we get some stakeholder support like he was talking about, then I think he’ll accomplish everything he wants to accomplish.”

Though he holds a law degree from Georgetown University and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Commerce, Nesmith said his experience growing up on welfare and in a public housing community in Philadelphia makes him fit to lead the housing authority as it pursues its “lofty” redevelopment goals.

“I believe this opportunity isn’t just a job for me. I believe it is a calling by the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “I believe that you are all at a real inflection point where good things can happen, and I’m here to stay.”