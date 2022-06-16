New Richmond strategic economic plan, still pending City Council approval, cost $240,000

A Richmond City Council committee on Thursday endorsed the adoption of a strategic economic development plan that includes a goal of inducing $3 billion in new investment in the city by 2026.

After working on the Strategic Plan for Equitable Economic Development, or SPEED, for nearly six years, the mayor's administration introduced the plan last month with a resolution for the council's approval, per city code.

The council's Finance and Economic Development Standing Committee briefly reviewed the plan before the voting to recommend it for approval by the full legislative body later this month.

Before the vote, one committee member and a representative of the community advocacy group Richmond Together said the city must be transparent about its strategies and tracking progress on the goals.

"It looks great on paper, but the most important thing is how we follow it and how it really impacts are folks," said 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Nye.

The goals of the plan are:

• $3 billion in capital investments for economic development projects.

• 3,000 new jobs with annual salaries at or above $52,000.

• A 5-percentage-point decrease to the city’s poverty rate.

• Public and private sector real estate development that generates $25 million in annual real estate tax revenue by June 30, 2026.

• The award of 2,500 “post-secondary credentials” to city residents.

The city administration developed the new strategic plan in consultation with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis; TIP Strategies; The M Companies; and Hugh Helen LLC.

The mayor's spokesman, Jim Nolan, said the city paid TIP Strategies about $240,000 to develop the plan. He said the Austin-based economic development consulting firm subcontracted the other firms.

City officials have said they had intended to introduce the plan in 2020, but chose to reassess it at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the wave of local protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis two months later. They said the additional time led to more detailed reporting and goal-setting with racial equity in mind.

Teresa Caviness, an organizer with Richmond Together, said the group is generally supportive of the plan but would like to see more detail about how it plans to reach its goals, including how to reduce poverty without displacing residents.

The group earlier this week released a 5-page report with other recommendations for changes to the plan.

"We do not object to the recommendation of SPEED but recommend that City Council require a revised document that addresses these issues and recommendations," she said.

Nye asked that the city administration regularly report to the council about the progress on the goals.

The resolution is scheduled to appear before the full council on June 27.

