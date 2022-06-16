New Richmond strategic economic plan, still pending City Council approval, cost $240,000

A Richmond City Council committee on Thursday endorsed the adoption of a strategic economic development plan that includes a goal of inducing $3 billion in new investment in the city by 2026.
After working on the Strategic Plan for Equitable Economic Development, or SPEED, for nearly six years, the mayor's administration introduced the plan last month with a resolution for the council's approval,
per city code.
The council's Finance and Economic Development Standing Committee briefly reviewed the plan before the voting to recommend it for approval by the full legislative body later this month.
Before the vote, one committee member and a representative of the community advocacy group Richmond Together said the city must be transparent about its strategies and tracking progress on the goals.
"It looks great on paper, but the most important thing is how we follow it and how it really impacts are folks," said 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Nye.
Foreman Alex Kahl gives a tour of the constructions of The Otis, an apartment developments nearing completion, along with Chloe Kuske, a member of the Graystar development team, center, and Adam Stifle, chief development officer at Capital Square on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Scott's Addition in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The goals of the plan are:
• $3 billion in capital investments for economic development projects.
• 3,000 new jobs with annual salaries at or above $52,000.
• A 5-percentage-point decrease to the city’s poverty rate.
• Public and private sector real estate development that generates $25 million in annual real estate tax revenue by June 30, 2026.
• The award of 2,500 “post-secondary credentials” to city residents.
The city administration developed the new strategic plan in consultation with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis; TIP Strategies; The M Companies; and Hugh Helen LLC.
The mayor's spokesman, Jim Nolan, said the city paid TIP Strategies about $240,000 to develop the plan. He said the Austin-based economic development consulting firm subcontracted the other firms.
City officials have said they had intended to introduce the plan in 2020, but chose to reassess it at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the wave of local protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis two months later. They said the additional time led to more detailed reporting and goal-setting with racial equity in mind.
Teresa Caviness, an organizer with Richmond Together, said the group is generally supportive of the plan but would like to see more detail about how it plans to reach its goals, including how to reduce poverty without displacing residents.
"We do not object to the recommendation of SPEED but recommend that City Council require a revised document that addresses these issues and recommendations," she said.
Nye asked that the city administration regularly report to the council about the progress on the goals.
The resolution is scheduled to appear before the full council on June 27.
The Richmond mayor has set the goal of decreasing poverty by five percentage points.
Localities with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia
Localities with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as
economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate
a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.
To that end,
Stacker compiled a list of localities with the highest unemployment rate in Virginia using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Galax
- Current unemployment rate: 2.64%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 2,958 (78 unemployed)
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Greensville County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.64%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 4,473 (118 unemployed)
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Cumberland County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.66%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 4,742 (126 unemployed)
MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Surry County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.67%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 3,601 (96 unemployed)
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Accomack County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.79%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 15,618 (436 unemployed)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Henry County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.81%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 25,518 (718 unemployed)
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Carroll County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.82%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 13,406 (378 unemployed)
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Lee County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.83%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.1%
- Total labor force: 8,772 (248 unemployed)
Library of Congress
#42. Caroline County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.83%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 14,628 (414 unemployed)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Page County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.84%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 12,485 (354 unemployed)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Dinwiddie County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.85%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 13,141 (374 unemployed)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Russell County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.85%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 11,428 (326 unemployed)
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Prince Edward County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.87%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 11,054 (317 unemployed)
Puritan Nerd // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Colonial Heights
- Current unemployment rate: 2.88%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 8,134 (234 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Charles City County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.92%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -1.7%
- Total labor force: 3,429 (100 unemployed)
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Prince George County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.94%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 14,644 (430 unemployed)
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Fredericksburg
- Current unemployment rate: 2.95%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 13,991 (413 unemployed)
Ken Lund from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Norton
- Current unemployment rate: 2.98%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.5%
- Total labor force: 1,780 (53 unemployed)
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Lexington
- Current unemployment rate: 2.99%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 2,242 (67 unemployed)
Zeete // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Mecklenburg County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.01%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 13,406 (403 unemployed)
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#28. Bristol
- Current unemployment rate: 3.06%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 7,350 (225 unemployed)
Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Patrick County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.07%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 7,356 (226 unemployed)
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Essex County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.20%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 5,368 (172 unemployed)
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Lynchburg
- Current unemployment rate: 3.22%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 35,020 (1,128 unemployed)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dickenson County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.24%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 5,156 (167 unemployed)
Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Williamsburg
- Current unemployment rate: 3.27%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 6,577 (215 unemployed)
SKM2000 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Halifax County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.30%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.4%
- Total labor force: 15,981 (528 unemployed)
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Tazewell County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.31%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 16,220 (537 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Northampton County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.43%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.4%
- Total labor force: 5,488 (188 unemployed)
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Buckingham County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.46%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -2.0%
- Total labor force: 6,265 (217 unemployed)
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Norfolk
- Current unemployment rate: 3.59%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 107,290 (3,857 unemployed)
Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Newport News
- Current unemployment rate: 3.67%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 86,076 (3,156 unemployed)
Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Northumberland County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.70%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -1.6%
- Total labor force: 5,786 (214 unemployed)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Lancaster County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.77%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 5,625 (212 unemployed)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#12. Covington
- Current unemployment rate: 3.79%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -1.8%
- Total labor force: 2,403 (91 unemployed)
Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Hampton
- Current unemployment rate: 3.79%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -1.9%
- Total labor force: 62,644 (2,373 unemployed)
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Franklin
- Current unemployment rate: 4.02%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -3.3%
- Total labor force: 3,528 (142 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Portsmouth
- Current unemployment rate: 4.27%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.5%
- Total labor force: 43,101 (1,842 unemployed)
U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Brunswick County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.30%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 6,021 (259 unemployed)
iofoto // Shutterstock
#7. Sussex County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.38%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 3,520 (154 unemployed)
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Buchanan County
- Current unemployment rate: 4.46%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.3%
- Total labor force: 6,546 (292 unemployed)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Danville
- Current unemployment rate: 4.48%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.2%
- Total labor force: 19,333 (867 unemployed)
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Martinsville
- Current unemployment rate: 4.87%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 5,912 (288 unemployed)
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hopewell
- Current unemployment rate: 4.93%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -2.9%
- Total labor force: 9,262 (457 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Emporia
- Current unemployment rate: 5.10%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -3.1%
- Total labor force: 2,471 (126 unemployed)
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Petersburg
- Current unemployment rate: 6.70%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -4.2%
- Total labor force: 12,206 (818 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons