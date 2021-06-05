No one set out to challenge Elizabeth Guzman. One of few Hispanic voices in the House could still lose her seat.

As a father of two Black sons and a Black man himself, Hall said he is also interested in criminal justice reform and boosting police accountability. A recent TV ad is focused on a conversation with his son about interacting with police.

O’Connor and Pitek, the two other candidates in the race, have been far outraised by Guzman and Hall, according to financial disclosures.

O’Connor, who works for the Cooperative Council of Ministries as an advocate for people who are homeless in the Prince William area, said in an interview that housing insecurity is a top priority for him, along with expanding access to health care coverage and lowering the cost of college in the state until it is eventually free.

Pitek said she is running on a platform of “equity and inclusion,” focused on affordable housing and education. Pitek said she hopes to bring her experience in federal procurement to the legislature to improve accountability when it comes to state spending.

O’Connor and Pitek said they campaigned for Guzman and never intended to run against her. But by the time she announced she would try to hold onto their seat, they had put significant effort into the race.

“I was never out to challenge her, at all,” O’Connor said on a break from door-knocking.