Northam tells school districts to offer in-person learning by March 15

Northam said districts can make decisions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen, including cancelling high-risk activities like indoor sports. In the letter, Northam said the state may also further restrict indoor dining when COVID-19 incidence is high, something he declined to do during the holiday-time surge.

The Northam administration leaned heavily on new guidance and statements from the federal government. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that in-person learning has not resulted in high incidences of COVID-19 in schools. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky also said this week that "vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools."

The topic of schools reopening has caused heated debate across the country, with many educators arguing that vaccinations should come first. With vaccination delays in Virginia, it’s unclear when all educators will be vaccinated. At the same time, Richmond has seen many Black and Hispanic families express reluctance to return to in-person learning while COVID-19 continues to spread, disproportionately affecting people of color.

“No one wants to be back in classrooms more than educators do, and we anticipate that will be possible in a matter of weeks, not a matter of months,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. “We believe the safest course is to ensure that all school staff have the opportunity to be vaccinated, and that school divisions ensure that safety precautions ... are all enforced on school grounds."

Mel Leonor Follow Mel Leonor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today