Northam tells school districts to offer in-person learning by March 15

Push has come to shove for school districts that remain fully virtual, as Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday they must begin to offer in-person learning by March 15.
"To prevent irreparable learning loss and psychological damage, I expect every school division in the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, 2021, in accordance with the latest guidance," Northam said in a letter to the state's school superintendents.
Northam is slated to announce the decision at a Friday briefing with reporters.
About two-thirds of Virginia's 133 school districts are offering some form of in-person learning, including phased approaches that prioritize the youngest students. An additional 40, including Richmond Public Schools, offer no in-person options, according to the state's tally.
"This needs to change, even if the decision is difficult," Northam said.
Northam is not urging all students to return by that date, but said school districts may begin with the students who "need in-person learning the most," pointing to students with disabilities, English language learners, and kids in preschool through the third grade.
"But plans for in-person learning cannot and should not extend only to these students, and you must begin planning now for the eventual safe return of all students for in-person learning," Northam said, issuing a stern command to school districts.
Northam said districts can make decisions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen, including cancelling high-risk activities like indoor sports. In the letter, Northam said the state may also further restrict indoor dining when COVID-19 incidence is high, something he declined to do during the holiday-time surge.
The Northam administration leaned heavily on new guidance and statements from the federal government. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that in-person learning has not resulted in high incidences of COVID-19 in schools. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky also said this week that "vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools."
The topic of schools reopening has caused heated debate across the country, with many educators arguing that vaccinations should come first. With vaccination delays in Virginia, it’s unclear when all educators will be vaccinated. At the same time, Richmond has seen many Black and Hispanic families express reluctance to return to in-person learning while COVID-19 continues to spread, disproportionately affecting people of color.
“No one wants to be back in classrooms more than educators do, and we anticipate that will be possible in a matter of weeks, not a matter of months,” said James Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. “We believe the safest course is to ensure that all school staff have the opportunity to be vaccinated, and that school divisions ensure that safety precautions ... are all enforced on school grounds."
