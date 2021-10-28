'One of the things this brings to people is hope': Officials, residents celebrate renovation of historic Baker School in Jackson Ward

A once blighted and long vacant historic school building in the heart of Richmond’s largest public housing community is now home for dozens of new residents.
State and local leaders, RRHA officials and tenants of the Baker Senior Apartments gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the newly rehabilitated building at 100 W. Baker St. in Jackson Ward. A public-private partnership fueled a $15.8 million historic renovation of the property into a 50-unit apartment building, offering deeply affordable rentals to a vulnerable population of renters that is increasingly priced out of the region’s private market.
“One of the things this brings to people is hope,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in remarks to those in attendance. Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, was among key financial backers for the project, which also relied on support from the historic tax credit program, federal, city and private funding sources.
Forty of the 50 units are already occupied.
Jaggi Khandelwal, a new tenant, attended the ceremony Thursday. Before moving into the building earlier this week, the 57-year-old who lives with multiple disabilities had been homeless for months, bouncing around to different hotel rooms. Now, he is settling into a one-bedroom apartment he is paying $440 a month for. He said he is thankful for a comfortable place to get a night’s sleep and a fresh start.
“It’s fantastic,” Khandelwal said.
The project was the third and final phase of a nearly decade-long project the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with Enterprise Community Development on. New apartments at the Baker School and two other sites replaced 200 subsidized units for seniors in the Frederic A. Fay Towers in the northern half of Jackson Ward.
The effort is one of the first in the country that used the federal rental assistance demonstration program to rehouse families off-site, according to the housing authority. The high rises, dating to 1976, are obsolete and ill-equipped to meet the needs of the low-income seniors who lived there, RRHA officials said.
The first phase, completed in 2016, was a conversion of the Highland Park School at Six Points on Brookland Park Boulevard into 77 senior apartments. Phase two, completed in 2020, was the 72-unit The Rosa Senior Apartments at 744 N. 2nd Street.
The Baker School, dating to 1938, adds 50 more. Its grand opening comes on the heels of other new housing projects in Jackson Ward, like the 14-unit St. Luke Building and the 86-unit Van de Vyver Apartment Homes.
The projects represent a new wave of investment in the historically Black neighborhood that was bisected by a highway in the 1950s. Demolition of homes and businesses in the highway’s path marked the beginning of a period of decline that the community is still recovering from, longtime residents of the neighborhood have said.
Larger changes loom, too. The city is vying for federal money for a bridge park to span the interstate and reconnect the two halves of the neighborhood. RRHA is seeking federal funding to chart an overhaul of the 781-unit Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood over the next decade with new housing and amenities that would replace the complex dating to World War II.
Brian McLaughlin, president of Enterprise Community Development, invoked the neighborhood’s history in remarks Thursday. He said there is more work to do to revitalize the area.
An annex building next to the new apartments remains shuttered. Enterprise will renovate it in the coming years to house service providers or community organizations, officials said Thursday.
Said McLaughlin, “When you talk about building places of pride, places of power and belonging, that’s what we did here and that’s what he hope to continue to do.”
