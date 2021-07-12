Opening date of proposed South Richmond casino might not be until fall 2024

* a 40% participation goal for small- and minority-owned businesses for the construction and operation of the facility.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the casino would be located and has been supportive of the project, said the possible extension troubles her and that she fears it could be a sign of other problems to come.

"Is it going to happen? My district's always been let down. ... I pray that people vote for it and it passes, but how long is it going to take?" she said in an interview Monday. "I don’t want to see any more broken promises from them or the administration."

At last week's council meeting, the 8th District representative said she also was disappointed that the proposed terms do not include specific provisions allocating jobs or money to her district. Several officials and council members, however, said they could still decide to allocate new tax revenue from the project to her district and other parts of South Richmond.

While officials from Urban One say they are confident in the project, a prospectus the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month for its plans to sell $200 million in common stock to help finance the project discloses some of the associated risks.