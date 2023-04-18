The Richmond Planning Commission unanimously voted Monday to recommend that the City Council repeal its minimum parking requirements.

Kevin Vonck, the city’s director of planning and development review, presented the proposal with the request that the commission vote to recommend the city eliminate the minimum number of off-street vehicular parking spaces required for all uses in all districts.

Parking minimums require multifamily housing and businesses to provide a set number of off-street parking spaces in order to ensure homeowners and workers have a place for cars.

If the city votes to approve the ordinance repeal, the department will no longer monitor the number of spaces, if at all, that a business provides.

“It is getting the city out of the business of regulating specifically what you’re building,” Vonck said. “For instance, you can build a residential property in this district. We don’t tell you how many bedrooms to put in.”

The decision came after numerous residents came forward, as well as submitted letters, in varying degrees of support, opposition and anywhere in between.

Those in favor of eliminating parking minimums argue that while practical in theory, they are not realistic in practice. Often, developers are required to build more parking spaces than there are occupants, which leads to parking lots sitting empty and parking decks left with their higher levels bare.

Likewise, Vonck emphasized that if the city decides to eliminate its minimums, it does not mean the businesses will stop providing parking spaces.

Over the past five years, the city has approved 50 large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use projects. In total, the city required 4,789 spaces. The developers provided 12,646.

“Developers are looking at the market; they are looking at who is potentially going to rent,” Vonck said. “And they’re providing parking as they feel appropriate.”

First District representative Andreas Addison, who sponsored the ordinance repeal, has been outspoken about his support for the elimination of the minimums, arguing it will allow for higher-density neighborhoods, better access to public transit and more affordable housing.

The hope is that, with developers no longer tasked with constructing lots or parking garages, there will be more room to build additional housing units, ultimately increasing the city’s available housing stock.

Likewise, those in favor argue it will lead to lower rent costs.

In order to build and keep up with construction demands for parking lots and decks, developers rely on higher rent payments to cover costs. With lower costs, developers will not charge higher rents.

According to Vonck, the average cost of constructing a parking lot in the city can range from $9,000 to $41,000. In a 2016 study published by the University of California, Los Angeles, buildings that have parking garages charge 17% more in rent each month than those that do not.

“We are not reinventing the wheel here. These are things that are being done in other cities and they have done well and, in order to remain competitive, I think it’s really wise to move us into that direction,” said Joh Gehlbach, vice president of government affairs for the Richmond Association of Realtors. “We are in full support of repealing parking minimums.”

The elimination of parking minimums also aligns with the city’s RVAGreen 2050 sustainability plan.

The plan, adopted earlier this year, serves as a guidebook for the city as it navigates policy and development decisions. As the city inches closer to zero carbon emissions, there is a strong push to develop adequate public transit and create more green spaces.

By requiring developers to construct large patches of asphalt for vehicle owners, the city is eliminating potential green spaces. With these minimums largely affecting mixed-use development corridors, the goal is to increase public transit to these areas.

Those in opposition argue it will do the exact opposite, citing that the city is not ready to eliminate its minimums.

While other cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Atlanta do not have parking minimums, they also have better access to public transportation either through a subway system or mass transit.

According to Patricia Merrill, president of the Westhampton Citizens Association, many in the city depend on automobiles and eliminating minimums will result in congested streets and neighborhoods.

“The City of Richmond does not have adequate alternatives to automobile use by individuals, whether they live within or outside the city, to travel to and from their jobs, stores, restaurants and other locations,” Merrill stated in a letter of opposition submitted to the Planning Commission.

Additionally, Merrill said it isn’t fair to adopt a “one-size-fits-all” approach to all minimum parking requirements.

The city is set to hear the resolution to repeal the ordinance at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in which citizens will have an opportunity to speak in favor or opposition before a final vote is taken.

Cats and dogs that need homes in the Richmond area