Partnership for Housing Affordability, PlanRVA announce $3 million grant program

Local affordable housing projects in need of an extra financial bump to break ground are in luck.
PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability launched a $3 million grant program Tuesday for nonprofit developers working on affordable rental and homeownership initiatives in the Greater Richmond region.
Qualifying projects could receive up to $500,000. The awards will support the development of up to 75 new units in the next several years, the organizations said in a news release announcing the opening of the application period.
“The need is so great in the region, to be able to bring more units into our inventory, so the opportunity to invest funding into projects in need of that final push over the line is a focus,” said Martha Heeter, executive director of PlanRVA, a regional convening body that works with nine localities in the region.
The grant program is an offshoot of a $40 million infusion that Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, announced to local planning districts, such as PlanRVA, over the summer. Tasked with distributing a pot of money locally, PlanRVA turned to the Partnership for Housing Affordability, a nonprofit that developed a regional housing framework in 2019.
The framework lays out key goals in the city of Richmond, along with the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover and the town of Ashland, to meet a critical shortage of affordable rental, senior and other housing needs that are already affecting the region. Projects aimed at addressing such needs in those localities, as well as the counties of Charles City, Goochland, New Kent and Powhatan, are eligible for the grant funding.
The grants are meant to serve as gap financing for projects on the cusp of breaking ground, PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability said in the news release. Money can be used to cover construction costs, property acquisition and other expenses that have risen in recent years and posed financial hurdles to keeping development costs low, and thus, rent or sale prices as affordable as possible to potential buyers or tenants.
The longer it takes to bring new affordable units online, the further behind the region will fall on meeting goals in the framework, said Laura Lafayette, the executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability. The plan called for the addition of 1,000 affordable units per year through 2040, and a slew of locality-specific goals.
A review panel overseen by the nonprofit will review applications for the funding in November, and the nonprofit’s board will vote on the panel’s recommendations in December. Winners will be announced in January, at a “State of Housing in the Richmond Region” event the nonprofit is planning.
Said Lafayette: “We can put this money out on the street very quickly and efficiently.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson