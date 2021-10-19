Partnership for Housing Affordability, PlanRVA announce $3 million grant program

Local affordable housing projects in need of an extra financial bump to break ground are in luck.

PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability launched a $3 million grant program Tuesday for nonprofit developers working on affordable rental and homeownership initiatives in the Greater Richmond region.

Qualifying projects could receive up to $500,000. The awards will support the development of up to 75 new units in the next several years, the organizations said in a news release announcing the opening of the application period.

“The need is so great in the region, to be able to bring more units into our inventory, so the opportunity to invest funding into projects in need of that final push over the line is a focus,” said Martha Heeter, executive director of PlanRVA, a regional convening body that works with nine localities in the region.

The grant program is an offshoot of a $40 million infusion that Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, announced to local planning districts, such as PlanRVA, over the summer. Tasked with distributing a pot of money locally, PlanRVA turned to the Partnership for Housing Affordability, a nonprofit that developed a regional housing framework in 2019.