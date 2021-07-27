'People power': Henrico residents urge Board of Supervisors to create police civilian review board

Chlo'e Edwards, a Brookland resident and president of Black Lives Matter 804, outlined for the Board of Supervisors what her group would like to see in a civilian review board.

The review board should have the power to independently investigate incidents and complaints, to monitor and audit police, to discipline officers in serious cases, and to meet the needs of the community, she said.

In response to Tuesday's public comments, Nelson said: "I spent one year on this subject. One entire year. I will reintroduce this idea if I have a third board member ready to support an independent board. If BLM 804 can make that happen, then sure."

Edwards, who is Black, ran away from home as a teenager to escape abuse. She said she had a white Henrico police officer drive her home and say that he used to be a rebellious teenager like her but learned to be quiet. After being sent back home, she faced more years of abuse.

She said her grandfather had worked as a police officer — but that he, too, experienced police brutality, while on the job.

"He was a Black man first, before a police officer," Edwards said.