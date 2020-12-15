Peters' sister blasts legislators and Gov. Northam as he ceremonially signs ‘Marcus Alert' bill

When the special session was called, Bourne said he knew he wanted to carry a bill that reformed how police respond to calls involving people in mental distress and reached out to Blanding to gauge her support.

"I want to do this, but I won't do it if you won't be with me," he told her. "She stood for as long as she could with me, and fought hard to get us to this point today."

Bourne's initial version was retooled as it went through the House to align with a Senate bill championed by McPike after that chamber rejected McClellan's. Bourne and McClellan's initial bills, unlike McPike's, delineated a limited role for officers. As written, the law allows for discretion among law enforcement and localities to decided how they want to implement the system.

By July 2021, a plan that outlines minimum standards, best practices, and protocols for law-enforcement participation in the system should be in place. Then, the first five regional crisis response networks - one in each of the state's behavioral health regions - will be rolled out by December 2021, with five more coming by July 2023. All localities would be served by a mobile crisis team by July 2026 - four years later than first proposed.

The General Assembly allocated $14.9 million in the budget it passed in October to carry out the legislation.