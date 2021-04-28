Petersburg City Council looks to move forward on Ramada Inn blight, needs court approval to demolish it

Petersburg officials are gearing up to take legal action to demolish the public eyesore that is the former Ramada Inn on East Washington Street.

Sitting right off Interstate 95, the onetime hotel sits boarded up with rotting plywood, smashed windows and ivy growing up the side of the building.

The city wants to see a new hotel on the property and is tired of waiting.

“At this point in time, we just can't wait to sit and have nothing there. ... It's something that needs to be done now, and not a year from now," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said at a Wednesday news conference at the Petersburg Transit Center. "So the City Council is moving [forward], and we plan on pushing along to pursue the demolition of destruction.”

City officials want to enter into a partnership with Meridian Waste Acquisitions, the city’s local waste contractor, to demolish the hotel. However, Meridian is in the middle of two court cases, in Petersburg Circuit Court and Richmond Circuit Court.

The lawsuits center around alleged violations of the solid waste management permit and associated regulations at the Tri-City Regional Landfill. The landfill is set to be closed and the outstanding issue in the two cases is to agree on a civil charge, according to a city news release.