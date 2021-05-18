Petersburg City Council names new city manager

The Petersburg City Council unanimously selected Stuart Turille Jr. as the city’s next manager during a Tuesday council meeting.

Turille, who currently serves as deputy county administrator in Essex County, is slated to begin July 1. Serving as deputy county administrator since October 2018, Turille has worked on economic development, budgets, strategic planning and risk management for Essex County, according to a release.

“Our city council is excited to welcome Mr. Turille to Petersburg,” Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said in a statement Tuesday. “With the progress of our community in mind, we are confident in our selection and look forward to working with Mr. Turille in continuing to move the City of Petersburg forward.”

Former Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides left in February after taking the helm in July 2017, when the city was on the brink of financial collapse. Ferrell-Benavides moved to Texas to become the new city manager for Duncanville, Texas.

In an interview last fall, Ferrell-Benavides said she accomplished her goal of restoring financial stability after the city teetered on bankruptcy. This past summer, the city announced that it had ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a roughly $8 million fund balance, the largest in over a decade.