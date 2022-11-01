 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Plan to rename Robert E. Lee Bridge is withdrawn

  • 0

Originally called the James River Bridge when constructed in 1933, it was renamed for the Confederate general a year later and remained that way when the crossing was rebuilt in 1985.

It'll be back to square one for Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch's hopes to rename the Robert E. Lee Bridge.

Lynch had hoped to recharge a stalled effort with a proposal to call the span the Belvidere Bridge, after the northside street it connects to.

"That's what a lot of people call it anyway," she said. 

And when she learned that "belvidere" can be translated as "beautiful view," she thought she had a winner, after her resolution from two years ago to launch a community process to find a new name came to naught during the pandemic.

People are also reading…

But she's heard — not directly and not from anyone in her district, which reaches to both ends of the bridge linking Oregon Hill with South Richmond — that the Belvidere name is stirring controversy.

20191203_MET_RICH_BB05

Stephanie Lynch

It was the name of the mansion that the planter William Byrd III built above the falls of the James in 1758, with wealth he'd amassed — and eventually gambled away — from the work of the hundreds of slaves on 179,000 acres he inherited.

Lynch has also heard it was the name of a Quaker run school for the children of freed slaves.

"Richmond's history is complicated," she said.

She said that by withdrawing her renaming proposal, her old resolution calling for a community process to decide on a new name remains in force.

20200617_MET_LEE_01

Richmond has had a Robert E. Lee Bridge since the 1930s. The name remained when the bridge was rebuilt in 1985.

Lynch introduced it before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide calls to rethink Confederate monuments and street names.

"It's probably the most prominent feature named after Robert E. Lee," she said.

20200617_MET_LEE_02

Robert E. Lee Bridge in Richmond VA. Tues. June 16, 2020.

Originally called the James River Bridge when constructed in 1933, it was renamed for the Confederate general a year later and remained that way when the crossing was rebuilt in 1985.

Lynch said she's hoping that the community renaming process she wanted to launch now takes life.

"I just want the signs down."

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

About Richmond's Robert E. Lee Bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News