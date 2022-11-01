Plan to rename Robert E. Lee Bridge is withdrawn

Lynch had hoped to recharge a stalled effort with a proposal to call the span the Belvidere Bridge, after the northside street it connects to.

"That's what a lot of people call it anyway," she said.

And when she learned that "belvidere" can be translated as "beautiful view," she thought she had a winner, after her resolution from two years ago to launch a community process to find a new name came to naught during the pandemic.

But she's heard — not directly and not from anyone in her district, which reaches to both ends of the bridge linking Oregon Hill with South Richmond — that the Belvidere name is stirring controversy.

It was the name of the mansion that the planter William Byrd III built above the falls of the James in 1758, with wealth he'd amassed — and eventually gambled away — from the work of the hundreds of slaves on 179,000 acres he inherited.

Lynch has also heard it was the name of a Quaker run school for the children of freed slaves.

"Richmond's history is complicated," she said.

She said that by withdrawing her renaming proposal, her old resolution calling for a community process to decide on a new name remains in force.

Lynch introduced it before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide calls to rethink Confederate monuments and street names.

"It's probably the most prominent feature named after Robert E. Lee," she said.

Originally called the James River Bridge when constructed in 1933, it was renamed for the Confederate general a year later and remained that way when the crossing was rebuilt in 1985.

Lynch said she's hoping that the community renaming process she wanted to launch now takes life.

"I just want the signs down."