Plan to rename Robert E. Lee Bridge is withdrawn

Lynch had hoped to recharge a stalled effort with a proposal to call the span the Belvidere Bridge, after the northside street it connects to.
"That's what a lot of people call it anyway," she said.
And when she learned that "belvidere" can be translated as "beautiful view," she thought she had a winner, after her resolution from two years ago to launch a community process to find a new name came to naught during the pandemic.
But she's heard — not directly and not from anyone in her district, which reaches to both ends of the bridge linking Oregon Hill with South Richmond — that the Belvidere name is stirring controversy.
Stephanie Lynch
BOB BROWN
It was the name of the mansion that the planter William Byrd III built above the falls of the James in 1758, with wealth he'd amassed — and eventually gambled away — from the work of the hundreds of slaves on 179,000 acres he inherited.
Lynch has also heard it was the name of a Quaker run school for the children of freed slaves.
"Richmond's history is complicated," she said.
She said that by withdrawing her renaming proposal, her old resolution calling for a community process to decide on a new name remains in force.
Richmond has had a Robert E. Lee Bridge since the 1930s. The name remained when the bridge was rebuilt in 1985.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lynch introduced it before the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide calls to rethink Confederate monuments and street names.
"It's probably the most prominent feature named after Robert E. Lee," she said.
Robert E. Lee Bridge in Richmond VA. Tues. June 16, 2020.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Originally called the James River Bridge when constructed in 1933, it was renamed for the Confederate general a year later and remained that way when the crossing was rebuilt in 1985.
Lynch said she's hoping that the community renaming process she wanted to launch now takes life.
"I just want the signs down."
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Remnants of Confederate monuments being removed in Richmond
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument was partially removed this week.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCh
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022. St John's United Church Christ is on right.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022. St John's United Church Christ is on right.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the J.E.B. Stuart monument is partially removed Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pedestal of the monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was partially removed on Wednesday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Here, tar, a waterproofing agent, can be seen along the inside of the pedestal. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Here, Michael Spence, construction superintendent with Team Henry Enterprises, holds a locking pin, a structural element and 1 of approximately 16 that helped to hold the pedestal together. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Here, names believed to be of brick masons can be seen etched into the mortar. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in downtown Richmond on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
An employee of Team Henry Enterprises worked on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Tuesday to remove the pedestal and final pieces of the monument to naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers on Tuesday removed the pedestal that used to hold the Matthew F. Maury monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workers remove the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A worker removes the pedestal of the Matthew Fontaine Maury Monument on Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH