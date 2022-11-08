'Poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond

This is continuing coverage of Election Day 2022 from The Times-Dispatch. Reporters and visual journalists are at polling locations across the region. Follow for live updates from The Times-Dispatch newsroom.

State election officials on Tuesday reported issues with voter information at polling locations in Chesterfield, Nottoway and Suffolk counties and the city of Richmond.

State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals during a morning press briefing said the problems were with the “poll books" that list voter information on a laptop or physical document. Before casting a ballot, voters check in with an election official who consults the information for confirmation.

It was not immediately known how many people were impacted or the nature of the discrepancy. Voters who had issues could cast a provisional ballot, and the vote will count, she said.

“It might just be moving a little slower than normal,” she said.

Beals said election officials in those areas switched to paper poll books. No voters were turned away, she said.

There also was a power outage at a Wythe County polling location, which has since been resolved.

A total of 943,000 voters took part in early voting this year. Virginia has 6.1 million registered voters.