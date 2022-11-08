'Poll book' problems reported in Chesterfield, Richmond

This is continuing coverage of Election Day 2022 from The Times-Dispatch. Reporters and visual journalists are at polling locations across the region. Follow for live updates from The Times-Dispatch newsroom. Have a story we should pursue? Email us here.
State election officials on Tuesday reported issues with voter information at polling locations in Chesterfield, Nottoway and Suffolk counties and the city of Richmond.
State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals during a morning press briefing said the problems were with the “poll books" that list voter information on a laptop or physical document. Before casting a ballot, voters check in with an election official who consults the information for confirmation.
It was not immediately known how many people were impacted or the nature of the discrepancy. Voters who had issues could cast a provisional ballot, and the vote will count, she said.
Deborah Froelich (left) hands Bill Howard and his seven-year-old Annabel their "I voted" stickers at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
“It might just be moving a little slower than normal,” she said.
Beals said election officials in those areas switched to paper poll books. No voters were turned away, she said.
There also was a power outage at a Wythe County polling location, which has since been resolved.
A total of 943,000 voters took part in early voting this year. Virginia has 6.1 million registered voters.
State election officials also have scheduled media briefings at planned at 4 and 9 p.m.
Voting in Chesterfield County
Stephanie Lau votes with her children Aidan Lau-Struck, 6, and Julian Lau-Struck, 2, at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Miles Mangrum, Jr. votes at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Miles Mangrum III votes at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Aidan Lau-Struck, 6, helps his mom Stephanie Lau feed her ballot into the machine at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
According to chief election officer Cindy Steely, about 20 people were waiting to vote when the the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. opened at 6am on November 8, 2022. Both that initial turnout and the steady stream of people coming into vote before 9am were, according to Steely, very good for a midterm election. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Greta Reeves and Lora Worsley check voter identification at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. early on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Poll worker Deborah Froelich hands Julian Lau-Struck, 2, and his mom, Stephanie Lau, their "I voted" stickers at the Brighton Green Community Association Huguenot 501 voting precinct in North Chesterfield, Va. on November 8, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
