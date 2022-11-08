Polls are open: Your guide to the 2022 elections in Central Virginia

Polls are now open for today's midterm elections. Voters will be able to cast ballots until 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The state Supreme Court redrew Virginia's congressional districts in December, which changed the Richmond area's boundaries, primarily by shifting the 7th District to Northern Virginia.

In the 1st Congressional District, which now includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield, as well as eastern Hanover County, Rep. Rob Wittman, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Herb Jones and independent conservative David Foster.

The 4th Congressional District includes eastern Henrico, eastern Chesterfield and the city of Richmond and stretches south to Brunswick and Greensville counties. Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, faces Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest.

The 5th Congressional District now includes 13,400 voters in western Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties in the Richmond area. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, faces Democrat Josh Throneburg.

Henrico County is asking residents for approval to issue $511.4 million in bonds. In four yes-or-no questions, Henrico will ask voters to approve projects for schools; recreation and parks; fire station and public safety; and flood prevention and stormwater drainage.

Chesterfield County lumps its projects into one ballot question. County voters will decide whether to approve measures in a $540 million bond referendum.

The bonds would provide $375 million to the Chesterfield public school district and $165 million to the county government to fund projects for parks and recreation, the library system, fire stations and police precincts.

Chesterfield also will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Midlothian District Supervisor Leslie Haley, who resigned to join the Virginia attorney general’s office. Voters will choose between Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNich.

The national picture

Every U.S. House seat is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate. On the line is control of both houses of Congress, currently under Democratic leadership.

Voters are also electing governors in most of the states this year. They'll be in office in 2024 when the next presidential election happens and could affect election laws or vote certifications.

