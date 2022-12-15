 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portions of Chamberlayne Avenue to close for project

Lane closures are planned at Chamberlayne Avenue and Lombardy Street for a roadwork project starting Monday.

Crews are installing pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The project is expected to finish by Dec. 27. 

