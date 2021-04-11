Presence of graves near proposed casino site stirs objections from descendants and neighbors

Beulah Blake remembers eating lunch with her classmates over 80 years ago in a white building that still stands behind the Richmond fire station on Forest Hill Avenue off Chippenham Parkway.
She watched over the decades as Richmond annexed the country road of her childhood and the suburbs encroached, followed by parkways and shopping centers with big box stores.
Commerce already has imperiled the graves of her ancestors and free and formerly enslaved Black people who worked a nearby granite quarry above the James River over a century ago. Now, at 91, Blake and her relatives are anticipating another transformation as a developer pursues a $650 million casino resort in one of the last vestiges of the area's rural past; a wooded area half a mile from where she and a few others still live on Gravel Hill Road.
While the casino would rise just south of the railroad tracks away from Blake's homes and graves that are still visible, Blake and her relatives fear that a towering casino resort hotel, operating around the clock and lit up at night, drawing an estimated 3.7 million visitors annually, would erode what is left of the area's historic rural nature and African American legacy.
"I want to live here for the rest of my life. And when I leave it’ll be passed down to someone else in my family," she said. "I'm against it. ... The whole community is going to be environmentally disturbed."
Members of Blake's family lobbied city officials to preserve the area in the past. But this time they're joined by mostly white residents of the nearby suburban subdivisions, who cited the resting place of her ancestors among their myriad reasons for opposing the project, alongside traffic congestion, lower property values, loss of natural environment and crime.
Blake's nephew, Bruce Greene, wonders: Did these people know about his family and the existence of Black cemeteries and graves in the area before the last few weeks?
Lynette Greene, Blake's niece, said what's happened to Granite is similar to the cleaving of Jackson Ward when I-95 was built through Richmond in the 1950s.
"People of color's land has always been taken away from them," she said. "It’s supposed to be for the betterment of the community. But we’re sick and tired of ... being written off. This struggle's been going on for a long time."
The family traces its history back to Robert Green, a veteran of the Union Army, who raised his family in the Granite area in the late 19th century. (Some family members started appending an 'e' to the end of their surname in the last century).
A headstone that's still visible near Blake's home marks their great-grandfather's resting place near his original homestead. More than a dozen other headstones and grave markers can still be found there. Family members say there are hundreds more throughout the area, many of which are no longer visible or noted in public records.
"You can't see most of the headstones anymore, but you know they're here," Bruce Greene said. "Granted most of these people were Black and didn't hold much value to most people back in the day, but they were human beings."
The proposed development in the Granite area, one of three potential sites the city is evaluating for a casino resort, is located a small distance away from Blake's home and Robert Green's grave. However, there's a dispute between the developer and area residents whether other graves are located in the direct project site.
Bruce Greene and his aunt said they can remember her father carving headstones for some of the burials near their homes. Greene can tell which ones he made, as they often featured bell-shaped emblems and a few backwards letters.
Greene moved to the area from New York City when he was 11 years old after his mother died. He said his father built a house near his aunt's home, where he used to come for summer vacations and holidays to escape the concrete jungle for a reprieve in the Virginia countryside.
He said it was the idyllic kind of life one might imagine in the boonies; chickens in the yard, apple and walnut trees, and watching out for snakes while picking blackberries from a briar patch.
"We played all over that area. You didn't have to worry about anyone bothering you. We were safe out here," he said. "Everyone out there was related to you one way or the other."
Racial divisions were apparent though. Chesterfield County prohibited Black kids from attending nearby Huguenot High School which was just a few miles down the road, so Bruce and his cousins at the time instead attended Carver High School in Chester more than 20 miles away.
It was a few years later in 1970 when Richmond annexed 23 square miles of Chesterfield, increasing the city's population by 47,000 people and diluting the political power of the Black community that comprised 52% of the city's residents before the land grab.
The Forest Hill Avenue corridor in the Granite area started to slowly urbanize in subsequent years; beginning with the construction of the Powhite Parkway in the early 70s and new commercial developments in later years. Around the turn of the century, a new Walmart and Lowes replaced the wooded area where other not so distant relatives lived on Sheila Lane.
Lynette Greene said many of the projects happened with little regard for the Black families and cemeteries in the area.
"They're trying to erase our history," she said. "They're waiting for the right time ... so that they can justify removing things. Now they're interested in the land that was no good to them before -- that's how we got this land here. Now it's a commodity."
Rhode Island-based developer Bally's Corp. submitted its plans for a casino resort at the site earlier this year.
Richmond asked for casino resort development proposals in December -- without specifying a location -- under a recently passed state law allowing the city and four other localities to permit casinos if approved by local voters. The city received six proposals for five different locations in the city, but recently whittled it down to three after a preliminary evaluation.
The City Council will vote on whether to hold a referendum on a project and site recommended by Mayor Levar Stoney's administration in June.
City residents and officials have raised objections to all three remaining projects, including those proposed on Arthur Ashe Boulevard on the Movieland property and off Commerce Road on land currently owned by Philip Morris USA.
Residents in the Forest Hill area, however, have been the most vocal. More than 100 people earlier this week participated in a protest against the project. Some residents at the protest and in recent community meetings spoke of the graves.
A project manager for the company this week said they have not found any records indicating the presence of graves on where they intend to build, but would be open to looking into it more information about it.
Ryan Smith, a VCU history professor who area of expertise includes Richmond's cemeteries, said there are many other similar situations where development and a lack of public records endanger historic African American communities and their history.
"It's a total epidemic. This kind of thing happens all the time," Smith said.
University of Richmond officials last year publicly acknowledged that part of its campus was built over a known cemetery that contained the remains of enslaved workers, according to researchers. In Hanover County, residents of Brown Grove, a historic African American community whose ancestors settled the area 150 years ago, are opposing plans for Wegmans to build a $175 million distribution center. Residents there have also invoked the presence of graves that are no longer visible.
Smith said there seems to be more general concern about the handling of burial remains and development in recent decades, but that Black families and communities, as they have throughout history, struggle more often than white people to have local governments or developers preserve or move the graves of their ancestors in a dignified manner.
He said it's especially challenging for Black communities in rural areas that have become targeted for development.
"They don't seem to have the same wealth or clout to fight against it," he said. "The only thing that seems to tip the scales is if you generate enough activism or if you can point to a historic burial of someone who is well known."
Several residents opposed to the project have suggested turning the site into a park or natural preserve. In the meantime, city officials are still considering the site for the development as they prepare to submit a recommendation to the City Council.
Beulah Blake and Lynette and Bruce Greene said they hope the city rejects Bally's proposal.
After their ancestors struggled through racial oppression in their lifetimes, the descendants want to ensure their remains can rest.
