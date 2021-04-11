Presence of graves near proposed casino site stirs objections from descendants and neighbors

"You can't see most of the headstones anymore, but you know they're here," Bruce Greene said. "Granted most of these people were Black and didn't hold much value to most people back in the day, but they were human beings."

The proposed development in the Granite area, one of three potential sites the city is evaluating for a casino resort, is located a small distance away from Blake's home and Robert Green's grave. However, there's a dispute between the developer and area residents whether other graves are located in the direct project site.

Bruce Greene and his aunt said they can remember her father carving headstones for some of the burials near their homes. Greene can tell which ones he made, as they often featured bell-shaped emblems and a few backwards letters.

Greene moved to the area from New York City when he was 11 years old after his mother died. He said his father built a house near his aunt's home, where he used to come for summer vacations and holidays to escape the concrete jungle for a reprieve in the Virginia countryside.

He said it was the idyllic kind of life one might imagine in the boonies; chickens in the yard, apple and walnut trees, and watching out for snakes while picking blackberries from a briar patch.