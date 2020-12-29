Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, announces run for governor

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blanding was unhappy with the final version of the law named for her brother, as well as the outcome of those other efforts. Earlier this month, at a news conference where Gov. Ralph Northam ceremonially signed the Marcus Alert law, Blanding denounced the measure as "watered down and ineffective" and the legislators who championed it as "part of the problem."

"Even though we elect them on a state level to be the voices of the unheard, and to put people over profit and politics, they are part of the same system that keeps their knee on our neck while telling us to get up," Blanding said Tuesday.

"You can't be our oppressor and our savior at the same time. It's gotten to the point that we have to move our fight from in the streets and our gripes among each other to elevating ourselves and others to be in some of these key positions to ensure that liberation for all of us is not a privilege, rather it is a human right."

Blanding said she recognizes the challenge in running as a political outsider, and newcomer.

The recent high mark for a third-party candidate for governor of Virginia came in 2013. Libertarian Robert Sarvis received 6.5% of the vote in a contest in which Democrat Terry McAuliffe edged Republican Ken Cuccinelli.