Public input sought about GRTC routes to Short Pump

Public input is being gathered about the possible expansion of rapid bus service to as far west as Short Pump Town Center.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company has launched a survey until Dec. 16. The questionnaire examines a possible westward expansion of the Pulse bus route beyond the last stop at Willow Lawn.

The survey is presented by GRTC and PlanRVA, an organization that focuses on planning, community development, environmental stewardship and transportation initiatives across the region.

“Expanding our transit network is something that PlanRVA and GRTC have always prioritized,” said Chet Parsons, director of transportation for PlanRVA.

The Pulse system started in June 2018 with 7.6 miles of dedicated bus lanes along Broad Street and Main Street from Rocketts Landing in Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County. The transit company also is exploring north-south lines and expanding into other parts of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

“It’s been highlighted in multiple plans over the past few years that expansion will occur with the success of the Pulse. So in terms of the feasibility, that’s kind of what the study is looking at,” Parsons said.

Henrico currently has one Pulse station at Willow Lawn, but less than a mile of the Pulse line sits within the county. Much of the planning for an expansion west would involve determining the most important improvements for West Broad Street within Henrico.

“Obviously, this is something that’s near and dear to Henrico, so those residents play a major role in helping to drive this expansion of the transit network,” Parsons said.