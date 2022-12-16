Public input sought for Virginia's statewide mobility plan

Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation is getting the public's input on a master plan to enhance transit access for the commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents.

The results of the survey, which can be accessed at bit.ly/transitsurveyVA, will be used in the department's Coordinated Human Service Mobility Plan. The document updated every three years focuses on how to provide transportation to people with disabilities, older adults, low-income individuals and veterans.

The last report, a 100-page analysis released in 2019, identified gaps in transit service across Virginia's 42,000 square miles and took an inventory of the state's transit resources.

"Where public transportation is, by definition, open to the public, in a variety of mode types (e.g., fixed route buses, vanpools, trains), human service transportation is much narrower in scope," the report reads.

The report identifies areas and populations not well-served by traditional forms of transit. The two populations identified by the Federal Transit Administration as most venerable are the elderly and those with disabilities. Low-income individuals and veterans may also qualify with some programs.

A majority of Richmond's public transit riders are characterized as low income. Some have an income of less than $25,000 a year and a quarter of riders make under $10,000, according to a Greater Richmond Transit Co. study. Those citizens were paying about $20 per week or more per person to ride the bus, before the transit agency suspended fares.

The agency determined that door-to-door demand services or specialized vehicles such as vans or shuttle buses could be options for those who are far from bus routes or unable to board public transit.

The state department said extensive outreach, public surveys, regional workshops, ride-along interviews and community meetings are planned over the next year.

Top 5 weekend events: Hardywood GBS Fest, Wonderland on Hull Street & holiday pop-up bars HARDYWOOD GBS FEST WONDERLAND ON HULL STREET HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW 'ANNIE JR.'