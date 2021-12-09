Real estate tax relief for Henrico County residents in 2022 - plus a rebate check coming in the mail

Henrico County property owners will not only pay two pennies less in real estate tax this coming year but will also receive a two cents real estate dividend.

Currently, at 87 cents per $100 of assessed value, Henrico’s tax would lower to 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, pending approval from the county Board of Supervisors in 2022. On top of that, property owners can expect a rebate check in the mail based on their home values sometime in early 2022.

“Because of the [$413 million] surplus that we had, the county is going to for the first time, [have a] recommendation be put forward that a dividend be paid back to our residents equal to two cents from our current fiscal year real estate taxes. So that is a 2 plus 2,” County Manager John Vithoulkas said at the annual State of County Address Thursday morning.

The county’s $413 million surplus, generated from economic development, sales tax and real estate revenues, makes up about 40% of the county’s annual expenses, the largest ever, Vithoulkas said. Financial policies, he said, requires that the surplus, also known as the rainy day fund, be at least 15% of all annual expenses.