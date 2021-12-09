Real estate tax relief for Henrico County residents in 2022 - plus a refund check coming in the mail

Henrico County property owners will not only pay two pennies less in real estate tax this coming year but will also receive a two cents real estate dividend.
Currently, at 87 cents per $100 of assessed value, Henrico’s tax would lower to 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, pending approval from the county Board of Supervisors in 2022. On top of that, property owners can expect a rebate check in the mail based on their home values sometime in early 2022.
“Because of the [$413 million] surplus that we had, the county is going to for the first time, [have a] recommendation be put forward that a dividend be paid back to our residents equal to two cents from our current fiscal year real estate taxes. So that is a 2 plus 2,” County Manager John Vithoulkas said at the annual State of County Address Thursday morning.
The county’s $413 million surplus, generated from economic development, sales tax and real estate revenues, makes up about 40% of the county’s annual expenses, the largest ever, Vithoulkas said. Financial policies, he said, requires that the surplus, also known as the rainy day fund, be at least 15% of all annual expenses.
revenues come in strong from economic development, sales tax, and real estate
Thursday’s tax rate announcement marks the locality’s 43rd year without a tax rate increase. Forty-three years ago, the tax rate was $1.07 and now would be 0.85 cents after the Supervisors approve it early next year.
On Wednesday, during the State of County Address in Chesterfield, County Administrator Joe Casey announced a two penny decrease in the county’s real estate tax from 95 cents to 93 cents. There is a chance the tax will decrease even more after home values are announced next month.
In Richmond, the real estate tax rate for 2021 is $1.20 of $100 assessed value, while in Hanover County the tax rate is 81 cents.
For the first time in two years, Vithoulkas held the State of County Address in person at the Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa in Short Pump. The Henrico County Economic Development Authority hosted Thursday’s event.
Last year, Henrico County held its state of the county address virtually by releasing a dozen videos highlighting the high notes and successes the locality managed during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know, reflecting on the past 12 months. I'm astounded by what we've accomplished,” Vithoulkas said Thursday. ‘We've confronted untold challenges and obstacles, but we've also refused to let them impede the important work of building a stronger, more dynamic community.”
In early January, heading into the second year of the pandemic, Henrico County moved swiftly in establishing a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Richmond Raceway. The county entered into two private-public partnerships, one with the raceway for the space and one with Westwood Pharmacy for assistance with vaccine rollout.
The Richmond and Henrico Health District provided weekly doses of the vaccine while Henrico County was the primary partner with the raceway to keep the clinics up and running.
“This was the largest vaccination effort managed by a local government in the Commonwealth,” Vithoulkas said. “With more than 166,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered from January to May, hear me when I say this, we didn't just vaccinate our employees, we vaccinated our region.”
Not only working to keep the community safe from COVID, the county Board of Supervisors approved a sustainable commercial, entertainment and residential community in October. GreenCity, a $2.3 billion privately funded large-scale ecodistrict is set to be built in the Fairfield District located off of East Parham Road at Interstate 95.
Developers plan for GreenCity to have more than 2,000 residential units, 1.85 million square feet of office space, a 17,000-seat sports and concert arena and two full-service hotels. The project also would have a 40-acre park system and a 1.5-mile trail system.
Construction is slated to begin in 2022, with build-out slated to last over a decade.
The county is also planning to establish “Technology Zones” in the areas of Innsbrook and Westwood to attract more research and development companies to the area with tax incentives.
Voters can expect to see a nearly $500 million bond referendum before them on next November’s ballot that would fund projects for county schools, recreation and parks, public safety and fix drainage problems.