 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Republican runs unopposed for Hanover board seat

  • 0
20221024_MET_GOOD

Robert Monolo (right), who is running unopposed for the Beaverdam seat on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, talks with Rep. Bob Good (left) on

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Voters in the Beaverdam District will elect a new representative to the Hanover County Board in a special election Tuesday.

Robert Monolo, a Republican, is running unopposed. He did not respond to several messages from the Richmond Times-Dispatch seeking comment.

Supervisors are elected for four-year terms, and the next general election is in November 2023. There is a special election for the Beaverdam seat this year because longtime Beaverdam Supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley Jr. died last December. Robert Allen Davidson was appointed to take over the vacant seat in January.

People are also reading…

According to a post on Monolo’s Facebook campaign page, he is a lifelong Beaverdam resident and the owner of a small business, J.R. Monolo Trucking. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1988 and from Ferrum College in 1992, according to his page.

Monolo serves as chairman of the Economic Development Authority of Hanover County and as president of the Beaverdam Heritage Days Foundation.

— Anna Bryson

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meteor showers, planets and a total lunar eclipse set to light up the November skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News