Richmond Bar Association, judges oppose plans to relocate courts to near city jail

The head of the Richmond Bar Association is pushing back against the city's tentative plans to relocate courts now housed in the John Marshall Courts Building downtown to a location near the city's jail.

In a letter to the City Council's Public Safety Committee, bar association President T. O'Connor Johnson said the city's circuit court judges oppose the proposed location for a new courthouse.

"Having discussed this with the Chief Judge of the Richmond Circuit Court, W. Reilly Marchant, I can tell you that all seven of the Circuit Court Judges oppose that location for myriad reasons," Johnson said in the letter. The jail is on Fairfield Way in the city's East End.

Alleging that the administration has not consulted the court's judges, the bar association or any acting lawyers, Johnson said the committee should investigate the current state of the John Marshall Courts Building and the city's plans.

"While the location of the court's building may or may not be germane to the Public Safety Committee, the safety of any courthouse or public building owned by the city should be of paramount concern to this committee," the letter states. "It is unknown whether or not the city's plans for a new courthouse address the safety concerns with the current building."