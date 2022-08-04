Richmond casino developers to speak at town hall today

With a second casino referendum in Richmond looming, the would-be owners of the One Casino and Resort are scheduled to appear at city councilwoman's community meeting meeting Thursday.

The Richmond City Circuit Court earlier this year granted the city's request to hold a do-over referendum after the ballot measure failed to pass in November with 51% of voters opposed to the nearly $600 million casino resort planned for South Richmond along Interstate 95.

A provision of the state's next budget, which the General Assembly adopted after the court order was entered, says that the state will not permit another casino vote in Richmond until 2023, but city leaders have insisted they can still hold the referendum with the court's blessing.

With the referendum tentatively on the Nov. 8 ballot, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins and founder Cathy Hughes are slated to speak as guests in Councilwoman Reva Trammell's 8th District community meeting at the Satellite Restaurant & Lounge on Thursday night.

Both Urban One and its partner in the casino project, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, spent more than $2.6 million campaigning for the casino last year. The event Thursday could come before the launch of another significant campaign with mailers, television and radio ads, billboard ads and celebrity endorsements ahead of this fall's elections.

Other special guests and speakers listed in a notice for the meeting Thursday include Keith Balmer, the city director of elections; Chip Decker, CEO of the Richmond Ambulance Authority; and John Gregory of Lynx Ventures.

The Satellite Restaurant & Lounge is at 4000 Richmond Highway. The event is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.