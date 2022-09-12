Richmond chooses RVA Diamond Partners for Diamond redevelopment project

This is a breaking news story from The Times-Dispatch and will be updated.

The city of Richmond is closer to rebuilding The Diamond after announcing its plans to partner with RVA Diamond Partners for replace the baseball stadium and develop a new neighborhood around it.

RVA Diamond Partners is led by Thalhimer Realty Partners, Washington-based Republic Properties Corp. and Loop Capital of Chicago.

“This proposal meets our goals to equitably revitalize an underdeveloped part of our city and maximize its potential to enhance the quality of life for all Richmonders," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a news release announcing the pending partnership.

"Commitments to affordable housing, minority business engagement, publicly accessible open space and a new ballpark mean that the Diamond District will be enjoyed by, built by, and benefit all residents of our city."

"The Diamond District has long been a diamond in the rough. I look forward to seeing it shine.”

A panel of city officials selected the development team after receiving 15 submissions earlier this year.

“RVA Diamond Partners is thrilled to be selected to develop the Diamond District. Our plan features an exciting new ballpark for the Flying Squirrels and VCU, an 11-acre public park and an overall vision that creates a dynamic and inclusive mixed-use urban community," said Jason Guillot, of Thalhimer Realty Partners.

"Our plan provides important community benefits for all Richmond residents while serving as an iconic gateway for visitors to our great city.”