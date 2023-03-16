Richmond City Attorney Haskell C. Brown III retired from his position effective Thursday morning, according to a statement from the City Council.

"Richmond City Council thanks Haskell C. Brown III for his dedicated service to the city and wishes him well in his future endeavors," the council said in its statement. The council will meet in the coming days to plan the process of appointing a replacement to fill the position.

Court documents indicate that Brown was arrested on West Broad Street shortly before 9 p.m. on March 8 after a woman driving in the area said she was sideswiped by Brown's Ford Mustang near the intersection of North Sheppard Street.

After field sobriety tests, Brown registered a blood alcohol content of 0.225% on a breathalyzer sample, nearly three times the legal threshold for intoxication.

He was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned and has a court hearing scheduled for Friday, March 17.

Brown, a Richmond area native with a law degree from West Virginia University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, had served in the Office of the City Attorney since 1999 and occupied the office's top position on a permanent basis since last August.

