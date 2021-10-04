Richmond City Council agrees to keep $40 million earmarked for two new community centers in special federal aid budget

Councilwoman Kristen Larson, the 4th District representative, has raised concerns with the mayor’s rollout of the budget and the council’s slow-paced deliberations. She said she’s worried that the city seems poised to spend millions on new facilities with only a few detailed plans as other community centers and buildings fall into disrepair.

“When we rush construction, we don’t always do our best,” said Larson, who voted with Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, the 3rd District representative, to cut the funding.

Councilman Andreas Addison, the 1st District representative, also raised concerns about the proposed funding and planning around the centers, but said he did not wish to be seen as opposed to new recreational facilities.

Chris Frelke, the city’s director of parks and recreation, vigorously made a case for keeping the funding for new facilities in majority-Black neighborhoods that have been underserved.

“I passionately believe in this,” he said. “I know what we can do as a department. We have not had the resources or the ability to do all the things that we need. That is can be a big step forward if we can get this funding.”

Council and administration officials agreed to continue working on the plan, but are seeking to hurry the process so that official budget paperwork can be introduced next Monday for a final adoption vote to occur on Oct. 25.