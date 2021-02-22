Richmond City Council approves $9 million withdrawal from city's rainy day fund

Mayor Levar Stoney initially proposed a larger budget for this year last spring, but lowered it by nearly $40 million as the pandemic took hold.

Last month, budget officials projected that the city is facing a $37.5 million revenue shortfall in the next fiscal year.

Real estate tax revenue is expected to grow based on the relative strength of the housing market, but the pandemic’s impact on service industries has significantly reduced revenues from restaurants, cafes, hotels and entertainment venues.

The mayor will present his budget proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year to the City Council on March 5.

In other business Monday, the council delayed its decision on the pending sale of a city building for a $325 million redevelopment project downtown and officially killed a real estate tax relief proposal introduced in 2018.

City officials had expected the council to vote Monday on the proposed $3.5 million sale of the Public Safety Building at 510 N. 10th St.

The council agreed to vote on it in a special meeting next Monday instead, after the council’s finance committee was unable to review the proposal in a meeting that was canceled last week because of the weather.