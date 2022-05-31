Richmond City Council approves aid amid baby formula shortage

With supply chain problems driving up vehicle tax bills and a national infant formula shortage, the Richmond City Council passed a pair of ordinances Tuesday to help households struggling financially because of those trends.

The board voted unanimously to delay the previously upcoming June 6 due date to Aug. 5 to give taxpayers more time to pay bills that could be much higher than expected because of rising values on used cars.

Richmond Finance Director Sheila White said the city administration recommended the tax due date extension in part because the city sent bills a bit later than expected. She said the extension is also meant to support taxpayers with larger tax bills on their cars due to rising assessments because of the growing demand on new and used cars that are in short supply.

While the City Council sets the tax rate on personal property, which is currently $3.70 per $100 of assessed value on cars, boats and smaller trucks, the tax assessments are based on values determined by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

In another unanimous vote, the council also approved a $25,000 grant contract with the nonprofit Urban Baby Beginnings to award $125 gift cards to eligible families that rely on federal aid to buy baby formula that’s become increasingly hard to find in recent weeks.

In addition to the city’s contribution, a series of organizations that includes Feedmore, the Community Foundation and the Robins Foundation are granting a total of $155,000 to support the initiative. Urban Baby Beginnings, a nonprofit community service provider for pregnant and infant parenting families in Richmond and other localities throughout Virginia, will administer the program.

“I can’t think of anything more important than making sure our babies have the nourishment they need to grow and thrive,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Tuesday evening. “This swift and generous response by our philanthropic and community partners is a testament to our shared commitment to working together to lift up Richmonders in a time of need, and I’m deeply grateful for their support and Council’s quick action to make this happen.”

Eva Colen, a senior policy adviser to the mayor and manager of the city’s Office of Children and Families, said that local families have felt pressure by the ongoing formula shortage after one of the nation’s largest formula manufacturers, Abbot Nutrition, had to close one of its busiest plans in February due to contamination concerns.

Abbott is estimated to control roughly 40% of the nation’s formula market and is one of three companies that contract with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Colen said Abbot is the “single vendor” that makes the formula for the program in Virginia.

Colen said the gift cards through the aid program would benefit families in the program who may need to purchase formula at regular market price from stores that do not participate in WIC.

“Many families in our community are feeling the impact of the formula shortage. It is a scary time for people with children under the age of 1,” said Stephanie Spencer, founding executive director of Baby Beginnings. “Addressing the needs of our babies is paramount at this time. We may not have all the answers, but this is one way we can help.”

City officials said that families will be able to apply for the aid through the Urban Baby Beginnings website starting June 6.