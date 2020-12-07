Richmond City Council approves appointment of mayor's chief of staff as acting chief administrator

Following the hospitalization of the city's interim chief administrative officer, the Richmond City Council voted Monday to place Mayor Levar Stoney's chief of staff in charge of the city's daily operations for an indefinite period.

Lincoln Saunders will temporarily replace interim Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid as she continues to recover after an unspecified "medical event" the mayor disclosed last week.

A spokesman for the mayor's office did not provide a timetable for her return, but Stoney said Monday that he intends to make Reid the city's permanent CAO when she's healthy enough to return to work.

The City Council voted 8-1, approving Saunders' appointment Monday evening.

"He is familiar with the daily operations of the administration and trusted to lead the city by the members of the administrative team, both of which are vital in serving as Acting CAO," Stoney said of Saunders in a statement after the vote. "This decision will ensure the continuity of city programs and services."

Appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council, the chief administrative officer is charged with managing the city's daily operations, making them the city's highest-ranking unelected administrator in the city's government.