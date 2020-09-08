Richmond City Council approves ban on guns during protests, other events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Richmond City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a gun ban on public property during protests and other events.

The new law, approved Tuesday evening, bans the carrying of guns at any event, whether or not it is formally permitted by the city. The ban would also apply to any public area by an event, including streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public right of ways.

Proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney, the ordinance is intended to lower the risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or protesters and counterprotesters, as demonstrations against police violence and racial inequality continue across the country.

Last month, council members had delayed a decision on the proposal over concerns about enforcement.

This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.