 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond City Council approves ban on guns during protests, other events
1 comment
breaking

Richmond City Council approves ban on guns during protests, other events

{{featured_button_text}}

The Richmond City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a gun ban on public property during protests and other events.

The new law, approved Tuesday evening, bans the carrying of guns at any event, whether or not it is formally permitted by the city. The ban would also apply to any public area by an event, including streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public right of ways.

Proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney, the ordinance is intended to lower the risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or protesters and counterprotesters, as demonstrations against police violence and racial inequality continue across the country.

Last month, council members had delayed a decision on the proposal over concerns about enforcement.

This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News