Richmond City Council approves extension for census redistricting process

Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. Hebert has said that the 2nd and 6th districts are over that number by more than 5%, while the 3rd District falls short by 12%, meaning that all three need to be adjusted to fall within an acceptable deviation from the ideal head count.

Council officials and members of the Richmond City Democratic Committee and the Richmond Crusade for Voters last month stressed that the process must be transparent and involve city residents.

In a presentation to the council during an informal session Monday, Hebert said sticking to the original schedule would be difficult as the city’s previous timeline had envisioned the introduction of draft maps by Jan. 24.

Hebert said he and other officials had considered a “truncated” series of community meetings this week to share information and gather input, but that would have put too much pressure on the council to act quickly.

“What we’ve done in Option Two, I think is more consistent with what I think you all outlined in late December,” Hebert said.