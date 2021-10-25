Richmond City Council approves first half of Mayor Stoney's $155 million federal aid budget plan

The Richmond City Council has approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s spending plan for $155 million that the federal government gave the city this year to aid its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spread across the next two years, the federal aid will cover $3,000 bonuses for first responders; $20 million for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund; $6.8 million for the redevelopment of the Creighton Court public housing community; and $5 million for a new health equity fund.

However, the lion’s share of the plan — $81 million — is slated for new community centers, parks and trails.

“This plan is our city’s blueprint for building back better and stronger through strategic, intentional and equitable investments that deliver on the promise of a quality of life our residents want, need and deserve,” Stoney said in a news release after the council’s vote.

While Stoney proposed about half of the federal aid to improve and build community centers, the City Council voted unanimously to allocate only part of the overall funding, giving a nominal amount for the capital projects at TB Smith Park in South Richmond, Lucks Field in Church Hill and the Calhoun Center in Gilpin Court.